Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Badrinath Avalanche LIVE Updates: 16 of 57 workers trapped under avalanche rescued, says Uttarakhand CM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:58 PM IST
Livemint

Badrinath Avalanche LIVE Updates: A massive avalanche in Badrinath left nearly 57 workers trapped under snow in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. 16 workers have been rescued so far.

Badrinath Avalanche LIVE Updates: Massive avalanche after glacier burst in Badrinath left over 44 BRO workers trapped on Friday. (Representative image)

Badrinath Avalanche LIVE Updates: Nearly 57 BRO workers were trapped in Uttarakhand's Badrinath due to an avalanche in the region. It was triggered because of a glacier blast and left several workers trapped under the snow, according to reports. 16 workers have been rescued so far, PTI reported citing Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The incident has been reported from the National Highway connecting Mana to Ghastoli in the state. Stay tuned for Badrinath Avalanche LIVE Updates here

28 Feb 2025, 02:58 PM IST Badrinath News LIVE: Heavy snowfall in Chamoli district continues

Badrinath News LIVE: Heavy snowfall continues towards Mana in Chamoli district.

28 Feb 2025, 02:45 PM IST Badrinath News LIVE: 16 workers of the 57 workers rescued

Badrinath News LIVE: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says 16 of the 57 workers trapped in the avalanche in Chamoli have been rescued, reported PTI.

28 Feb 2025, 02:40 PM IST Badrinath News LIVE: Where is Mana?

Badrinath News LIVE: Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border located at Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.

28 Feb 2025, 02:33 PM IST Badrinath News LIVE: Rescue operations underway

Badrinath News LIVE: Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari told ANI “...Information about an avalanche has been received. Around 57 labourers of BRO (Border Roads Organisation), who undertake snow-clearing operations, had camped there. Our teams have been mobilised - ITBP, SDRF and Administration. There is active rainfall and snowfall activities there."

28 Feb 2025, 02:17 PM IST Badrinath News LIVE: Uttarakhand CM expresses regret over avalanche in Chamoli due to glacier burst

Badrinath News LIVE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed regret after several workers were trapped due to a massive avalanche in Chamoli

28 Feb 2025, 02:15 PM IST Badrinath Avalanche LIVE: 44 workers are feared to be trapped under snow

Badrinath Avalanche LIVE: Over 44 workers are feared to be trapped under snow after a massive avalanche hit the region on Friday 

28 Feb 2025, 02:09 PM IST Uttarakhand Badrinath avalanche Live: 55 workers feared trap after a massive avalanche hit region

Uttarakhand Badrinath avalanche Live Updates: Over 55 workers are trapped in Uttarakhand's Badrinath region due to a massive avalanche, which was triggered due to a glacier burst

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.