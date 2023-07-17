Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Kedarnath Committee bans photography, videography inside temple premises1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee announced a ban on photography and videography inside the Kedarnath Temple premises due to indecent behavior in the past. Visitors who violate the ban will face legal action.
Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee today announced a strict prohibition of photography and videography inside the premises of Kedarnath Temple.
