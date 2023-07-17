To ensure compliance, warning signs and boards stating, “Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras," have been displayed throughout the temple, cautioning visitors against taking pictures or recording videos. It has been explicitly stated that legal action will be taken against those found violating this ban.

In addition to the photography ban, the committee urged all pilgrims visiting the sacred Kedarnath Dham to dress modestly. This decision comes in response to past incidents of inappropriate behaviour reported within the temple premises, reported ANI.

"Pilgrims to Kedarnath have been urged to dress modestly. In the past, some pilgrims had been caught filming and taking photos indecently inside the temple," said Ajay Ajendra, President of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.

To reinforce these rules, warning boards have been installed at various locations in Kedarnath to ensure visitors are aware and comply with the regulations. The temple committee is determined to uphold the sacredness of the site and has taken a firm stand against any actions that may adversely impact its religious significance.

Earlier this month, the committee wrote to Kedarnath Dham Police requesting a ban on making videos and reels around the temple area, following a viral video of a girl proposing to her boyfriend near the temple following which a debate broke out among internet users. The committee expressed concern over the potential negative effects of such videos on the temple's sanctity. It urged the police to closely monitor the temple surroundings and take appropriate action against those creating such content to prevent any recurrence.

The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee said that such practices undermine the spiritual significance of the place and has called for strict action against those responsible for making such videos.

(With inputs from ANI)