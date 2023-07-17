Earlier this month, the committee wrote to Kedarnath Dham Police requesting a ban on making videos and reels around the temple area, following a viral video of a girl proposing to her boyfriend near the temple following which a debate broke out among internet users. The committee expressed concern over the potential negative effects of such videos on the temple's sanctity. It urged the police to closely monitor the temple surroundings and take appropriate action against those creating such content to prevent any recurrence.