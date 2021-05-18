Badrinath temple opens: Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple opened with rituals in a ceremony that took place at 4.15 am on Tuesday. Soon after the portals were opened, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said safety of public health was his government's priority. "I pray for the health of the people of Lord Badri Vishal," he said.

The chief minister then said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Char Dham Yatra' has been temporarily postponed. "I request all of you to perform prayers at your homes," he said.





भगवान विष्णु के आठवें बैकुंठ बदरीनाथ धाम के कपाट आज ब्रह्म मुहुर्त में 4.15 मिनट पर विधि-विधान और धार्मिक अनुष्ठान के बाद कपाटोद्घाटन किया गया। जनता के स्वास्थ्य की सुरक्षा राज्य सरकार की प्राथमिकता है। मैं भगवान बदरी विशाल से प्रदेशवासियों की आरोग्यता की कामना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/2TBts0WArR — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) May 18, 2021

On Monday (May 17), Kedarnath temple was opened after a six-month winter break. PTI reported that first puja being held by priests on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Due to Covid, a limited number of temple priests and officials of the administration and Devasthanam Board attended the temple opening ceremony.

According to PTI, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that Chardham Yatra will be started soon after the pandemic subsides.

The Devasthan Board officials said that Kedarnath temple was decorated with eleven quintals of flowers on the opening day.

Before Kedarnath, Yamunotri temple was opened on May 14 and Gangotri temple a day later on may 15. Kedarnath temple was closed last year on November 16.

