Badrinath temple opens, no pilgrims allowed due to Covid

Badrinath temple opens: Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple opened with rituals in a ceremony that took place at 4.15 am on Tuesday. Soon after the portals were opened, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said safety of public health was his government's priority. "I pray for the health of the people of Lord Badri Vishal," he said.

On Monday (May 17), Kedarnath temple was opened after a six-month winter break. PTI reported that first puja being held by priests on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Due to Covid, a limited number of temple priests and officials of the administration and Devasthanam Board attended the temple opening ceremony.

The Devasthan Board officials said that Kedarnath temple was decorated with eleven quintals of flowers on the opening day.

Before Kedarnath, Yamunotri temple was opened on May 14 and Gangotri temple a day later on may 15. Kedarnath temple was closed last year on November 16.

