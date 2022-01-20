BJP has announced the names of candidates for 59 out of the total 70 Assembly constituencies today. Of the list of 59 candidates, current chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has got the party ticket to contest Assembly polls from Khatima constituency in Uttarakhand.

#UttarakhandElections2022 |

BJP announces names of candidates for 59 out of the total 70 seats.



CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima pic.twitter.com/tkhcuIclwj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2022

The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

During a press conference, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the list has five women, and asserted the party will fight the polls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Uttarakhand and also the work of its state government.

The saffron party had won 57 seats in the previous Assembly polls in 2017. This time, the BJP did not give ticket to 10 sitting MLAs of the party. State BJP president Madan Kaushik will again contest from Haridwar, while names of ministers like Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat are also in the list.

With PTI inputs

