As per the official notice, the UBSE will declare the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 for class 10 and class 12 students on Monday at 4 pm
Following several months of wait, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to declare the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 today, on June 6, 2022. As per the official notice, the UBSE will declare the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 for class 10 and class 12 students on Monday at 4 pm.
In a bid to ensure quick and easy availability of Uttarakhand 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022, the UBSE will be making the results available online via the official websites. The board result is expected to be announced at 4 pm on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in.
Check UK Board High School, Intermediate Result 2022
It is important to note that the Uttarakhand Board will declare the UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 online via the official websites. The decision to publish the UBSE class 10, 12 results 2022 online has been done to provide a quick and easy way to students to check their High School and Intermediate Class Results. To ensure safety of the UBSE Result 2022 data, the board will publish the result through login process and provide some personal details on the website to check their results.
In order to obtain the digital scorecard or marksheets, students need to provide their exam roll number and security captcha number on the website. Following this, the UK Board 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded as a softcopy or take a printout for the future reference.
UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check your score
Visit the official websites- uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in
On the home page, click on the 10th/ 12th results 2022 link
UK Board Class 10/ 12 results 2022 will appear on the screen
Download the 10th/ 12th results and take a printout
This year, over 2 lakh students appeared for the UK Board exams; a total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students took the high school (class 10) and another 1 lakh appeared for the intermediate (class 12) exams. The UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 were held from March 28 to April 19, 2022.
