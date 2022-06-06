It is important to note that the Uttarakhand Board will declare the UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 online via the official websites. The decision to publish the UBSE class 10, 12 results 2022 online has been done to provide a quick and easy way to students to check their High School and Intermediate Class Results. To ensure safety of the UBSE Result 2022 data, the board will publish the result through login process and provide some personal details on the website to check their results.