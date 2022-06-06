Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 results declared. Direct links, process here

The results of all the candidates have been uploaded on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.
The results were declared by Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, the Education Minister of Uttarakhand in a press conference.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the board examination result for Class 10 and Class 12 on 6 June at 4 pm. The results were declared by Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, the Education Minister of Uttarakhand in a press conference.
The results of all the candidates have been uploaded on the official website- uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.
It is important to note that the Uttarakhand Board will declare the UK Board 10th Result 2022 and UK Board 12th Result 2022 online via the official websites.
The decision to publish the UBSE class 10, 12 results 2022 online has been done to provide a quick and easy way to students to check their High School and Intermediate Class Results.
To ensure safety of the UBSE Result 2022 data, the board will publish the result through login process and provide some personal details on the website to check their results.
To check and download your UBSE Class 10 and UBSE Class 12 result click here
It is a possibility that excess traffic might hamper the webpage of the official website. It may not load. Candidates must not panic.
They should try checking their scores on the official website after sometime.