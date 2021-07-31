The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will be declaring class 10 and class 12 results shortly. The results will be available on ubse.uk.gov.in or uarisult.nic.in. Students will be able to check their results by entering their roll number or registration number on the website.

UBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam evaluation criteria:

The class 10 UBSE board result will be evaluated on the 75:25 formula with 75% weightage to class 9 marks and 25% weightage to the candidate’s performance in half-yearly and other internal examinations in class 10.

For class 12, the evaluation would be based on the 50:40:10 formula. This included 50% weightage to class 10 marks, 40% weightage to class 11 marks, and 10% weightage to the candidate’s performance in internal examination in class 10.

UBSE board had also cancelled the classes 10 and 12 board examination this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

UBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam passing marks:

A UBSE board student needs to secure minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall to promote to the next class.

In the case of a practical examination in a subject, the candidate has to secure 33% separately in both practical and theory marks.

Meanwhile, schools in Uttarakhand, which have remained closed because of the Covid pandemic for a long time, will resume classes for the students of class 6 to 12 from August 1.

