Uttarakhand border clash: Who are the Nihang Sikhs, and why were they protesting?

High drama and tension prevailed at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border on Thursday night after a large group of Nihang Sikhs clashed with the police, pushed through security barricades at the Kulhal checkpoint in Vikasnagar area, Dehradun.

According to PTI, visuals from the spot showed the entire Kulhal-Vikasnagar border resembling a virtual fortress, with a heavy deployment of police personnel in riot gear standing behind multi-layered metal barricades.

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A nearly two-hour meeting between the administration, police officials and representatives of the Nihang Sikhs at Paonta Sahib Gurdwara failed to resolve.

Also Read | Four ‘Nihang’ men attack Shiv Sena leader with swords on busy Punjab road

After hours of standoff between a group of Nihangs and the administration at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, the group returned to Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh in the early hours of Friday following negotiations with authorities.

Who are the Nihang Sinks? What was happening the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border on Thursday night? Here's all you need to know:

Who are the Nihang Sikhs? Nihangs, or Nihang Sikhs, are an elite and historically significant warrior group within the Sikh community, known for their martial traditions, distinctive attire (Khalsa Swaroop), and adherence to a specific code of conduct.

They traditionally wear blue robes, reflecting the color associated with warriors and martyrdom in Sikh tradition, an organiation explained on its website. They typically carry an array of weapons, including the kirpan (small sword), barcha (spear), and tegha (broadsword).

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Dehradun, Jun 25 (ANI): Police and Nihang Singhs face off at the Himachal–Uttarakhand border as authorities halt the group's march towards Dehradun, in Dehradun on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

Their turbans, or Dumala, are unique, often towering and adorned with various shastars (weapons), including small daggers, chakram (metal throwing discs), and swords. They also adorn their turbans with Farla, a small flag at the top, which signifies their high status within the Sikh martial tradition

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Nihangs are historically entrusted with the defence of the Sikh faith, sovereignty, and martial ethos, according to a paper in STM journals.

The paper adds that the Nihangs emerged prominently during the time of Guru Gobind Singh and became frontline defenders of Sikhism during periods of sustained conflict under Mughal, Afghan, and later British rule.

The Nihang lifestyle is closely linked to the Khalsa code of conduct, as prescribed by Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

What happened at Himachal-Uttarakhand border on Thursday? A large group of the Sikh sect clashed with the police on Thursday night in an attempt to go towards Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh pilgrimage, in Uttarakhand.

Officials told ANI that around 200 Nihang Sikhs were travelling from Chandigarh towards Uttarakhand via Himachal Pradesh.

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According to officials, the Nihangs had planned a protest march in Uttarakhand related to a recent dispute at the Karnaprayag market in Chamoli and a gurdwara in Nagrasu.

Following the announcement of the protest, police were deployed at the Himachal-Uttarakhand border in advance to prevent their entry.

Nihangs were stopped by police and district administration at the Kulhal check post after barricades were erected there.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pankaj Gairola had earlier claimed that a section of the protesters breached the barricades and moved forward, prompting efforts to keep the law and order situation under control.

When intercepted at the border, a confrontation broke out. Dozens of Nihangs, dressed in traditional blue attire and carrying swords, rods, and sharp-edged weapons, used physical force to break the barriers, ANI reported.

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The protesters declared they would not return to Punjab until four Nihang members arrested in connection with a clash with locals in Karnaprayag market were released.

Why were the Nihangs protesting? On June 16, a minor dispute broke out between residents and another set of Nihangs in Karnaprayag. It escalated into violence, injuring a few locals and a member of the Nihang sect. Following the clash, police registered a case and arrested four Nihangs, ANI reported.

A section of the Sikh sect saw this as "one-sided" action by the administration.

A representative of the group at the spot on Thursday told ANI they wanted to undertake their pilgrimage peacefully.

He said the group demands the withdrawal of the FIR registered against the four Nihangs, adding they do not wish for a conflict between the people of the two states and want to resolve the dispute with the locals through a compromise.

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The group had said they would remain in Uttarakhand until those arrested in the Karnaprayag incident were released.

Nihang-police standoff in Uttarakhand ends After hours of standoff between a group of Nihangs and the administration at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, the group returned to Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh in the early hours of Friday following negotiations with authorities.

The district administration and police officials, including the local SDM and tehsildar, had reached the spot near the Kulhal border to hold talks, though initial discussions failed to yield a resolution.

The ended the protest early Friday. After meeting police and district administration authorities, the group, which had gathered at the Race Course Gurdwara in Dehradun, left the premises around 3.30 am in two vehicles under police escort for their safe passage across the state border. The Paonta Sahib Gurdwara is only a few kilometres away.

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Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobal thanked the members of the Sikh community who accepted the administration's request and agreed to return to Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said the situation was resolved amicably.

"Our Nihang sahibans returned to Paonta Sahib. Around 150 Nihang Sikhs already present in Paonta Sahib extended their full cooperation, bringing the situation under control," Chauhan added.

On Wednesday, a five-member delegation of Nihang Sikhs met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence and later called on the director general of police (DGP) at the police headquarters here to demand a swift inquiry into the Karnprayag incident.

The Nagarasu Gurdwara incident In another related incident, around half a dozen Nihangs climbed onto the roof of the Nagarasu Gurdwara on the Badrinath Highway on June 20, allegedly blocking access to the roof while demanding the release of those arrested in the Karnaprayag clash.

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According to officials, the dispute began when a group of Nihangs demanded accommodation for upcoming demonstrations, which the gurdwara management could not fully provide due to limited capacity.

The situation escalated into an altercation, following which the group occupied the higher floors. During the confrontation, the Nihangs climbed onto the roof and the topmost floor of the gurdwara. Despite the administration's appeals, they refused to vacate the premises.

After a nearly 72-hour standoff at the Nagarasu gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, the shrine was vacated peacefully on Tuesday following successful discussions between the local administration, gurdwara management, and visiting members of the sect from Punjab.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

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