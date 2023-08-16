comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 12:17:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.85 -1.95%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,415 1.53%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.7 0.39%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 564.75 0.74%
Business News/ News / India/  Uttarakhand: Building collapses near Joshimath; 1 dead, 4 trapped, SDRF conducts rescue operation
Back

A building collapsed at Helang near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district on Tuesday night. As per the latest report, one person was found dead under the debris. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued three people and the rescue operation is underway. The SDRF is now searching for four other trapped locals under the debris of the collapsed house. Those rescued, have been taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the SDRF, seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place.

The incident occurred in Helang village on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath late Tuesday evening. According to information received, the two-storey house was built near a crusher unit on the banks of the Alaknanda River. People working in the crusher unit were living in the building which collapsed.

According to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon season while another 37 sustained injuries.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

Badrinath National Highway has been blocked in several areas of the Chamoli district, as a result of heavy rainfall in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Chamoli Police, the highway was blocked at Pipalkoti, Gadora, Navodaya Vidyalaya Pipalkoti, Gulabkoti, Pagalnala, and Vishnuprayag areas of the Chamoli district.

On Monday, the highway was blocked and several vehicles were buried under debris falling from the mountain in Pipalkoti after a landslide was triggered following intermittent rainfall.

Earlier this year, several houses in Joshimath were damaged due to land subsidence and since the onset of the monsoon, the problem has aggravated.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout