A building collapsed at Helang near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district on Tuesday night. As per the latest report, one person was found dead under the debris. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued three people and the rescue operation is underway. The SDRF is now searching for four other trapped locals under the debris of the collapsed house. Those rescued, have been taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the SDRF, seven labourers were present in the house when the incident took place.

The incident occurred in Helang village on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath late Tuesday evening. According to information received, the two-storey house was built near a crusher unit on the banks of the Alaknanda River. People working in the crusher unit were living in the building which collapsed.

According to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon season while another 37 sustained injuries.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

Badrinath National Highway has been blocked in several areas of the Chamoli district, as a result of heavy rainfall in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Chamoli Police, the highway was blocked at Pipalkoti, Gadora, Navodaya Vidyalaya Pipalkoti, Gulabkoti, Pagalnala, and Vishnuprayag areas of the Chamoli district.

On Monday, the highway was blocked and several vehicles were buried under debris falling from the mountain in Pipalkoti after a landslide was triggered following intermittent rainfall.

Earlier this year, several houses in Joshimath were damaged due to land subsidence and since the onset of the monsoon, the problem has aggravated.