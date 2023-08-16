A building collapsed at Helang near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district on Tuesday night. As per the latest report, one person was found dead under the debris. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued three people and the rescue operation is underway. The SDRF is now searching for four other trapped locals under the debris of the collapsed house. Those rescued, have been taken to a nearby hospital.

