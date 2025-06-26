Uttarakhand accident: Bus with 18 onboard plunges into Alaknanda River, 11 missing, 1 dead

Uttarakhand bus accident: An 18-seater passenger has bus plunged into the Alaknanda River in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand today (June 26), according to reports by PTI and ANI.

At least one person has died, and seven others injured, the reports said. Further, 11 others are reportedly missing, with search and rescue operations ongoing.

Teams of SDRF, police and the local administration are conducting search and rescue operation, according to the ANI report.

WATCH: Uttarakhand bus accident rescue operations

Uttarakhand bus accident: What we know so far… “A bus went out of control and fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir area of ​​Rudraprayag district. As per information received so far, 18 people were on board the bus,” Nilesh Anand Bharane, spokesperson for the Police Headquarters told ANI.

Further, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told the agency that one person has died, and seven have been injured.

“Teams of SDRF, police and administration are present on the spot for the rescue operation,” Pandey added.

More details are awaited, the PTI report added.

Several passengers injured after Bihar-Delhi bus skid Meanwhile, in another accident involving a double-decker bus travelling from Bihar to Delhi, several passengers were injured after the vehicle skid off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, as per a PTI report.

Rescue operations are ongoing and more details are awaited.

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)