Uttarakhand bus falls in ditch on Mussoorie-Dehradun road, 2 dead. Video

Uttarakhand bus falls in ditch on Mussoorie-Dehradun road, 2 dead.
- According to reports rescue operation is still on.
Two people died and as many as 22 people, including the bus driver, were injured when a bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradhun road on Sunday, said Police.
According to the Mussoorie police, "With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment."
“Two girls dead in a bus accident on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. Treatment of all the other injured is going on in the hospital" the police added.
Watch the video here
The condition of three passengers is serious, said police.
Further details awaited.
