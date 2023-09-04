The by-polls at Uttarakhand's Bageshwar Assembly seat will be held on 5 September which fell vacant following the demise of the sitting BJP MLA. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Parvati Das as its candidate while the Congress has announced the name of Basant Kumar. Kumar was an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the same constituency in 20222 and had also been the vice President of the AAP's state unit.

The bypoll will be held due to the death of Parvati’s husband Chandan Ram Das from the Bageshwar constituency.

Das passed away on April 23 after a sudden cardiac arrest.

He represented the Bageshwar constituency for four consecutive terms since 2007. Upon his demise, the state government declared three days of official mourning.

The chief minister, according to sources, is also likely to expand his council of ministers after the bye-election.

Das won in 2022 from Bageshwar by a big margin--43.14% of the votes as opposed to Congress candidate Ranjit Das who got 26.88% of votes. Ranjit Das has joined the BJP.

Earlier, on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami talked up the ruling BJP's prospects in the Bageshwar bypoll, saying that the party's candidate — the widow of the departed MLA Chandan Ram Das, Parvati — would win by a handsome majority.

Addressing a rally ahead of the September 5 bye-election, earlier, CM Dhami said, "We have always received the blessings of the voters here in Bageshwar, and this time, too, I can sense that the public mood is in our favour. I am hopeful that the BJP and our candidate Parvati Das will win with a thumping majority."

On Monday, the BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt wrote to the Election Commission accusing the central observer for the upcoming Bageshwar Assembly bypoll, Rajesh Kumar, of bias and demanding that he be replaced at the earliest.

The BJP state chief accused the observer for the Bageshwar bye-election of patronising the Congress and working against the BJP.

Following his letter, a delegation of BJP leaders met the chief electoral officer, demanding action against the poll observer.

In a letter to the election commission, the BJP state chief wrote, "The conduct of Rajesh Kumar, who has been appointed as the Central Observer by the Election Commission in this election (Bageshwar bypoll), is suspicious and highly indecent".