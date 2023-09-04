Uttarakhand bypoll: Bageshwar Assembly seat's byelection to be held on 5 September2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 02:42 PM IST
By-polls in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar Assembly seat on 5 September, BJP and Congress field candidates. BJP accuses observer of bias.
The by-polls at Uttarakhand's Bageshwar Assembly seat will be held on 5 September which fell vacant following the demise of the sitting BJP MLA. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Parvati Das as its candidate while the Congress has announced the name of Basant Kumar. Kumar was an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the same constituency in 20222 and had also been the vice President of the AAP's state unit.