Uttarakhand Cabinet approves UCC draft report, Bill likely to be tabled in assembly on Feb 6
Uttarakhand: With the cabinet's approval to the UCC draft report the state government is likely to table the UCC Bill during the Uttarakhand Assembly session on February 6.
The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during a cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, news agency ANI reported.
The UCC proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state, irrespective of caste and religion. It will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens.
The passage of the UCC Bill in Uttarakhand will mark the fulfillment of a major promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the people of the state during the 2022 assembly polls.
ALSO READ: Income tax: How Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India will impact HUF (Hindu Undivided Families) tax outgo
While speaking at an event organised at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Dhami said on Friday, "We promised our people to bring the UCC in Uttarakhand before the Assembly goes into session. The rollout of the UCC will be in line with a resolution adopted by the BJP."
(With inputs from agencies)
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!