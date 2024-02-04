 Uttarakhand Cabinet approves UCC draft report, Bill likely to be tabled in assembly on Feb 6 | Mint
Uttarakhand Cabinet approves UCC draft report, Bill likely to be tabled in assembly on Feb 6

Uttarakhand: With the cabinet's approval to the UCC draft report the state government is likely to table the UCC Bill during the Uttarakhand Assembly session on February 6.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (HT_PRINT)Premium
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (HT_PRINT)

The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during a cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, news agency ANI reported.

With the cabinet's approval to the UCC draft report the government likely to present the UCC Bill during the Uttarakhand Assembly session on February 6. A special four-day session of the Uttarakhand Assembly has already been convened from February 5-8.

ALSO READ: Ban on halal, fixed marriage age? Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code draft in 10 points

Once implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first Indian state after independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of the Portugese rule.

The UCC drafting committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, submitted the draft to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.

Dhami had earlier informed that 2,33,000 people gave suggestions on the UCC draft. "The draft report is about 740 pages long and is in 4 volumes...," he had said earlier this week.

 

The UCC proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state, irrespective of caste and religion. It will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens.

The passage of the UCC Bill in Uttarakhand will mark the fulfillment of a major promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the people of the state during the 2022 assembly polls.

ALSO READ: Income tax: How Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India will impact HUF (Hindu Undivided Families) tax outgo

While speaking at an event organised at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Dhami said on Friday, "We promised our people to bring the UCC in Uttarakhand before the Assembly goes into session. The rollout of the UCC will be in line with a resolution adopted by the BJP."

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 04 Feb 2024, 07:31 PM IST
