Uttarakhand cabinet expansion: 11 ministers to take oath today, says state BJP president

Uttarakhand cabinet expansion: 11 ministers to take oath today, says state BJP president

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya administers the oath to Tirath Singh Rawat as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST Staff Writer

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday. Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office to him alone at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will expand his cabinet on Friday after getting the nominations from the party high command in New Delhi, said Dushyant Gautam, Bharatiya Janata Party in-charge in Uttarakhand.

"Cabinet expansion will be done. They will take oath post this afternoon when we get names from Delhi (central leadership). The parliamentary board is discussing the names there. They will send them to us and 11 ministers will take the oath," said Gautam.

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

The Uttarakhand cabinet can have 12 ministers but two berths have remained vacant since the BJP government came to power in 2017. Another fell vacant after the demise of finance minister Prakash Pant in June 2019.

The vacancies have upset party MLAs. This was also one of the reasons for the ouster of former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, reported news agency PTI, quoting party sources.

"There have been several leaders in the party who wanted their voices to be heard but because of the troubles with former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, this couldn't be done. It is a time to woo them back and make them feel belonged," a senior party leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday. Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office to him alone at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.

The BJP had swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, were able to win just 11 seats.

