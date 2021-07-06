Uttarakhand cabinet formation: CM keeps home, finance. Full list of ministers

Earler in the day, the state ministers were given charge of different districts. Satpal Maharaj has been appointed as the minister in charge of Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, Harak Singh Rawat of Tehri, Bansidhar Bhagat of Dehradun, Yashpal Arya of Nainital, Bishan Singh Chufal of Almora, Subodh Uniyal of Pauri, Arvind Pandey of Chamapavat and Pithoragarh, Ganesh Joshi of Uttarkashi, Dhan Singh Rawat of Haridwar, Rekha Arya of Bageshwar and Yatishwaranad the minister in charge of Udham Singh Nagar.