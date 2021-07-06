Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand cabinet formation: CM keeps home, finance. Full list of ministers

Uttarakhand cabinet formation: CM keeps home, finance. Full list of ministers

Premium
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a meeting of the State Cabinet, in Dehradun
1 min read . 07:21 PM IST Livemint

  • 11 BJP legislators took oath as state cabinet ministers at a ceremony where BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday allocated portfolios to newly-inducted ministers. On Sunday, a total of 11 BJP legislators took oath as state cabinet ministers at a ceremony where BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand. The 11 leaders who took oath as cabinet ministers were a part of the previous state cabinet and no new faces were inducted.

Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Yashpal Arya, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, and Yatishwaranand took oath as ministers in the new State Cabinet on July 4.

Today, Dhami allotted the ministries to his collogues. He has kept crucial ministries like Home and Finance, and 13 other departments with himself.

Here's full list of ministers

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister: Home, Finance

Satpal Maharaj:

Banshidhar Bhagat:

Harak Singh Rawat:

Bishan Singh Chuphal:

Yashpal Arya:

Arvind Pandey:

Subodh Uniyal:

Ganesh Joshi:

Ministers of State"

Dhan Singh Rawat:

Rekha Arya:

Yatishwaranand:

Earler in the day, the state ministers were given charge of different districts. Satpal Maharaj has been appointed as the minister in charge of Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, Harak Singh Rawat of Tehri, Bansidhar Bhagat of Dehradun, Yashpal Arya of Nainital, Bishan Singh Chufal of Almora, Subodh Uniyal of Pauri, Arvind Pandey of Chamapavat and Pithoragarh, Ganesh Joshi of Uttarkashi, Dhan Singh Rawat of Haridwar, Rekha Arya of Bageshwar and Yatishwaranad the minister in charge of Udham Singh Nagar.

(To be updated)

