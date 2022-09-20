Uttarakhand cabinet likely to be reshuffled soon. Details here

Uttarakhand cabinet likely to be reshuffled soon. Details here1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
- Reports have stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has sought confidential reports of ministers and MLAs from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
DEHRADUN :The Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government is likely to get a reshuffle, news agency ANI reported quoting people aware of the matter. The report stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has sought confidential reports of ministers and MLAs from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
This comes on a day when BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with all mayors from BJP on Tuesday.
It is to be noted that Pushkar Singh Dhami is currently at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. The CM had taken charge of the ruling government in March 2022 for the second term after BJP won 47 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly.
Presently, Dhami holds charge of 21 departments with him which include industrial development and mining, disaster management and rehabilitation, home guard, home, civil aviation, prisons, civil defence, excise, Ayush, environment protection and climate change, labour, general, and revenue management.
The present cabinet that was formed in March this year, includes Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Saurabh Bahuguna, Chandan Ram Das and Prem Chandra Agarwal.
Prem Chand Aggarwal, Saurabh Bahuguna and Chandan Ramdas were included in the earlier cabinet while Banshidhar Bhagat, Arvind Pandey and Bishan Singh Chufal - BJP's prominent faces in the previous government were excluded from the cabinet.
Chandan Ramdas who was a new face in the cabinet was given the charge of minority affairs, micro, small and medium industries, transport and social welfare.
Saurabh Bahuguna was given charge of skill development, protocol and sugarcane development animal husbandry, fisheries, and sugar trade.
Prem Chand Aggarwal was given charge of parliamentary affairs, census and housing finance, urban development.
