Home >News >India >Uttarakhand cancels Class 12 state board examinations

Uttarakhand cancels Class 12 state board examinations

Board exams have been cancelled due to Covid
1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Saurabh Sharma

  • So far, majority of states have cancelled the exams following the footsteps of Centre, which on June 1, announced the CBSE Class 12 board exams would not be held this year

Uttarakhand Board Exams 2021: The Uttarakhand government on Friday cancelled Class 12 state board examinations in view of Covid situation in the state. With this, Uttarakhand becomes the latest to join the league of states who have canceled the exams due to Covid situation. So far, majority of states have cancelled the exams following the footsteps of Centre, which on June 1, announced the CBSE Class 12 board exams would not be held this year.

So far, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhatttisgarh, Odisha, Telanagana, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu have cancelled the exams. Most of the states have cited the Centre's decision to cancel the Class 12 exams.

However, Assam on Thursday announced that it will conduct the class 12 final exams July-August. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Controller of Examinations Pankaj Borthakur wrote a letter in this regard to all the in-charges of examination centres across the state. "It is for your kind information that Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is going to conduct Higher Secondary Final Examinations, 21 in the month of July/August, 2021," he said.

