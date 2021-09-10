A car carrying two passengers fell into a drain in Dehradun's Kargi area on Thursday night after heavy rains lashed the city.

State Disaster Response Fund informed on Friday, while one passenger was rescued by locals, the second person has been missing since the incident.

A search operation by SDRF personnel has begun to find the missing person.

View Full Image A car carrying two passengers fell into a drain in Dehradun's Kargi

View Full Image A search operation by SDRF personnel has begun to find the missing person.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next few days in the wake of a cyclonic circulation hovering over west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.