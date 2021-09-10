Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand: Car with 2 passengers falls in drain following heavy rains

Uttarakhand: Car with 2 passengers falls in drain following heavy rains

Premium
A search operation by SDRF personnel has begun to find the missing person.
1 min read . 05:02 PM IST Livemint

  • State Disaster Response Fund informed on Friday, while one passenger was rescued by locals, the second person has been missing since the incident.

A car carrying two passengers fell into a drain in Dehradun's Kargi area on Thursday night after heavy rains lashed the city. 

A car carrying two passengers fell into a drain in Dehradun's Kargi area on Thursday night after heavy rains lashed the city. 

State Disaster Response Fund informed on Friday, while one passenger was rescued by locals, the second person has been missing since the incident.

State Disaster Response Fund informed on Friday, while one passenger was rescued by locals, the second person has been missing since the incident.

A search operation by SDRF personnel has begun to find the missing person.

A search operation by SDRF personnel has begun to find the missing person.

View Full Image
A car carrying two passengers fell into a drain in Dehradun's Kargi
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
A car carrying two passengers fell into a drain in Dehradun's Kargi
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
A search operation by SDRF personnel has begun to find the missing person.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
A search operation by SDRF personnel has begun to find the missing person.
Click on the image to enlarge

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next few days in the wake of a cyclonic circulation hovering over west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next few days in the wake of a cyclonic circulation hovering over west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!