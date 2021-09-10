Uttarakhand: Car with 2 passengers falls in drain following heavy rains

Uttarakhand: Car with 2 passengers falls in drain following heavy rains1 min read . 05:02 PM IST
- State Disaster Response Fund informed on Friday, while one passenger was rescued by locals, the second person has been missing since the incident.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A car carrying two passengers fell into a drain in Dehradun's Kargi area on Thursday night after heavy rains lashed the city.
A car carrying two passengers fell into a drain in Dehradun's Kargi area on Thursday night after heavy rains lashed the city.
State Disaster Response Fund informed on Friday, while one passenger was rescued by locals, the second person has been missing since the incident.
State Disaster Response Fund informed on Friday, while one passenger was rescued by locals, the second person has been missing since the incident.
A search operation by SDRF personnel has begun to find the missing person.
A search operation by SDRF personnel has begun to find the missing person.
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next few days in the wake of a cyclonic circulation hovering over west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan.
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next few days in the wake of a cyclonic circulation hovering over west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!