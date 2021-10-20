Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra will resume today

Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra will resume today

Premium
Kedarnath Temple amid heavy rainfall, in Rudraprayag on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:18 AM IST Livemint

The highest effect of rain has been witnessed in the Kumaon areas of the state

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

'Char Dham Yatra' which was halted due to incessant rain in the region, will resume from Wednesday, State Police told ANI. 

'Char Dham Yatra' which was halted due to incessant rain in the region, will resume from Wednesday, State Police told ANI. 

After attending a review meeting with the state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday in Nainital, Director-General of Police, Ashok Kumar told ANI, "Garhwal is almost under control, even the 'Yatra' has been started there. Leaving the last stretch of Badrinath i.e., Joshimath to Badrinath has been opened and 'Char Dham Yatra' will completely revive tomorrow."

After attending a review meeting with the state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday in Nainital, Director-General of Police, Ashok Kumar told ANI, "Garhwal is almost under control, even the 'Yatra' has been started there. Leaving the last stretch of Badrinath i.e., Joshimath to Badrinath has been opened and 'Char Dham Yatra' will completely revive tomorrow."

On the issue of casualties, DGP informed, "about 40 casualties so far with about 25 from Nainital have been reported in the state."

On the issue of casualties, DGP informed, "about 40 casualties so far with about 25 from Nainital have been reported in the state."

"The highest effect of rain has been witnessed in the Kumaon areas of the state, which include Nainital, Haldwani, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat," DGP added.

"The highest effect of rain has been witnessed in the Kumaon areas of the state, which include Nainital, Haldwani, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat," DGP added.

CM Dhami took the review meeting after conducting an aerial review of Garhwal and Kumaon.

CM Dhami took the review meeting after conducting an aerial review of Garhwal and Kumaon.

"Water level has reduced in Kumaon, but routes have not been opened yet, will take time," said the DGP. He further added that, "Police, SDRF, NDRF teams are working on relief operations, thousands of people have been evacuated." 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

‘Pleasure to showcase our progress’: Serum CEO thanks M ...

Premium

IMF chief economist Gopinath to leave fund, return to H ...

Premium

India opposes penalty for delay in WTO notifications

Premium

Expert panel set up to chalk out a comprehensive tobacc ...

"Water level has reduced in Kumaon, but routes have not been opened yet, will take time," said the DGP. He further added that, "Police, SDRF, NDRF teams are working on relief operations, thousands of people have been evacuated." 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

‘Pleasure to showcase our progress’: Serum CEO thanks M ...

Premium

IMF chief economist Gopinath to leave fund, return to H ...

Premium

India opposes penalty for delay in WTO notifications

Premium

Expert panel set up to chalk out a comprehensive tobacc ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!