Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra will resume today

After attending a review meeting with the state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday in Nainital, Director-General of Police, Ashok Kumar told ANI, "Garhwal is almost under control, even the 'Yatra' has been started there. Leaving the last stretch of Badrinath i.e., Joshimath to Badrinath has been opened and 'Char Dham Yatra' will completely revive tomorrow."