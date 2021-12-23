DEHRADUN : Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S S Sandhu held a meeting with senior officials in Dehradun on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Sandhu asked all DMs and CMOs to ensure ample supply of oxygen, beds and medicines at hospitals.

Move comes a day after Uttarakhand reported its first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The chief secretary asked officers to increase vigilance and consider reimposing curbs like night curfews if necessary for public safety.

Mock drills were also conducted at major hospitals and health facilities, including the AIIMS, Rishikesh, to check their preparedness in view of another possible wave, Director General (Health) Tripti Bahuguna said.

The exercise was meant to check the workability of oxygen generation plants, concentrators and ventilators in the ICUs, she said.

A decision has also been taken to reactivate the Covid war room at Dehradun Government Medical College, an official at the Doon Hospital said.

Bahuguna asked people to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks and gloves.

She advised people to get fully vaccinated as early as possible.

A 23-year-old resident of Kanwli Road in Dehradun had tested positive for the new Covid variant, Omicron, after returning from Scotland via New Delhi.

She had tested negative at the IGI airport but tested positive for Omicron after her arrival in Dehradun, the DG said.

She has been kept in isolation and samples of her parents sent for testing.

