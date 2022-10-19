Uttarakhand chopper crash: Three from Tamil Nadu among 7 killed

Three pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, including two women, were among those who perished in the Uttarakhand chopper crash, informed the state government on Wednesday.
A total of seven pilgrims died after the helicopter ferrying them from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi crashed into a hill near Kedarnath Dham due to poor visibility yesterday, Tuesday, according to the news agency PTI.
In an official statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences over the deaths and said that the government was coordinating with the Uttarakhand government to bring back the bodies of the deceased to Chennai.
The chopper -a Bell 407 operated by a private company burst into flames around 11.45 am on Tuesday at Dev Darshini in Rudraprayag's Garud Chatti. The crash is said to have taken place within seconds of taking off from the Kedarnath helipad, as per PTI reports.
Following the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a probe into this tragic happening.
“Very sad news has been received about the casualties of some people in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath. The SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident," he tweeted.
