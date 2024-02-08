Clashes erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday hours after a madrasa believed to be illegally constructed was demolished by municipal authorities. Curfew was imposed after miscreants threw stones at police officers and set vehicles on fire, including a police car, news agency PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police resort to tear gas shells after a group of protesters hurled stones and set vehicles on fire.

Authorities have called additional forces to Haldwani amid the escalating situation. State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for a meeting with senior officials to control the situation.

According to an India Today report, Chief Minister Dhami has issued shoot-at-sight orders in Halwani's Banbhulpura to quell riots. The chief minister also announced that all schools would remain closed in Haldwani on Friday.

Haldwani SSP Prahlad Meena told PTI that the demolition took place only after prior notice to the residents.

Earlier in the day, Haldwani's municipal corporation demolished of a madrasa believed to have been illegally constructed near the Banbhulpura police station. Reacting to the municipal corporation's move, a group of individuals living nearby started pelting stones at the police officers accompanying the civic officials. Several police officers are reported to be injured. The miscreants also vandalised several vehicles, including police vehicles and set some of them on fire.

The mob also set a transformer on fire, resulting in a power outage in the area.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh and SDM Paritosh Verma, SSP Meena said.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

