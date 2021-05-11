A cloudburst hit Devprayag in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand today, razing two municipal buildings to the ground and damaging several shops and houses.

It also damaged pedestrian bridges, water pipelines and electricity supply lines, an official said. The water level in the area is also rising.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been rushed to the spot for the relief and rescue operations.

No casualties have been reported so far, a senior official told news agency ANI.

Since most of these business establishments were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, no injury has been reported.

"No casualties have been reported yet. SDRF teams are on their way to the spot," Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar said.

The cloudburst occurred at around 5 pm over the Shanta river, causing inundation of areas along its banks with a huge amount of slush-containing boulders, SHO of the Devprayag police station Mahipal Singh Rawat said.

Two municipality buildings, including the multi-purpose Nagar Palika Bhawan, caved in after being hit by the rubble brought down by the cloudburst, he added.

A number of shops in the Dashrath Danda Parvat area of Devprayag were also damaged in the cloudburst, the SHO said.

However, there was no loss of life as people were alert and had moved to safe locations like the bus stand and police station premises, he said.

Municipal Commissioner KK Kotiyal said the extent of damage is yet to be assessed.

