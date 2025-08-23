Uttarakhand cloudburst: One dead, several trapped under debris in Chamoli; CM Dhami monitoring situation | 9 updates

In a horrific event, a cloudburst struck the Tharali area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand late Friday night, leaving behind a trail of destruction, reported PTI.

Due to the cloudburst, Tunri Gadhera overflowed into residential and market areas, sweeping debris into houses, the tehsil office, and eventually into the Pindar River.

According to the district administration, the Tharali market, Kotdeep, and the Tharali tehsil complex were hit hard. The debris swept away people's homes, SDM residences, other buildings, and vehicles parked at the tehsil complex.

Reports also arrived that in nearby Sagwara village a young girl is dead after being trapped under the debris.

Earlier today, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed 'deep grief' over the death of a young woman after she got buried under debris following cloudburst in Tharali.

Also, two people, including a 20-year-old woman, were reported missing from Sagwara and Chepdon market areas.

Here's what we know so far: 1) The incident occurred around 2 am on Friday night when a cloudburst struck the Tharali area of Chamoli district, said Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari.

2) The cloudburst caused destruction across multiple locations within a one-km radius of the tehsil headquarters and water levels in local streams rose sharply.

4) CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was personally monitoring the situation and prayed for the safety of residents.

5) The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and Indian Army launched rescue operations.

6) Educational institutions in three development blocks were ordered shut on Saturday.

7) The Karnaprayag–Gwaldam National Highway was shut after debris piled up near Ming Gadhera. Tharali-Sagwara and Dungri motor roads were also blocked.

8) Chamoli DM ordered the temporary requisition of the offices and rest houses of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) and Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) in Kulsari and Deval villages.

9) The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand on Friday, forecasting thunderstorms and very intense rain in different parts of the state.