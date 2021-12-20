OPEN APP
Uttarakhand CM announces free tablets for school, college students. Details here
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that classes 10 and 12 in government schools and those studying in government colleges will be given tablets. “Money will be transferred to their accounts through DBT. We will ensure that all government universities, schools help these students in buying those tablets," the chief minister said. 

