Uttarakhand CM announces free tablets for school, college students. Details here1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 06:07 PM IST
- Money will be transferred to their accounts through DBT, said CM Dhami
|
Listen to this article
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that classes 10 and 12 in government schools and those studying in government colleges will be given tablets. “Money will be transferred to their accounts through DBT. We will ensure that all government universities, schools help these students in buying those tablets," the chief minister said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!