Uttarakhand CM announces free tablets for school, college students. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that classes 10 and 12 in government schools and those studying in government colleges will be given tablets. “Money will be transferred to their accounts through DBT. We will ensure that all government universities, schools help these students in buying those tablets," the chief minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that classes 10 and 12 in government schools and those studying in government colleges will be given tablets. “Money will be transferred to their accounts through DBT. We will ensure that all government universities, schools help these students in buying those tablets," the chief minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}