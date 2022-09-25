Uttarakhand: CM calls on Governor, discusses action taken in Ankita murder case

Ankita's body was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh six days after her parents found her missing from her room. Outrage over the killing of the 19-year-old, who worked as a receptionist in the Vanantara resort in Pauri district's Yamkeshwar block owned by Haridwar BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, escalated as details emerged of her trauma in the days preceding her death.

