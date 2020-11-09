Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand CM launches free Wi-Fi service for govt colleges, universities
Rawat said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to provide free internet to all government colleges and universities.

Uttarakhand CM launches free Wi-Fi service for govt colleges, universities

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Staff Writer

Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday launched free high-speed WiFi service for all government colleges and universities in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday launched free high-speed WiFi service for all government colleges and universities in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday launched free high-speed WiFi service for all government colleges and universities in the state.

He launched the service at a college in his constituency Doiwala.

He launched the service at a college in his constituency Doiwala.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Rawat said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to provide free internet to all government colleges and universities.

Internet connectivity in colleges and universities will play a big role in the education of students, he said.

Rawat said the move is a big step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative and connecting the old with the modern.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.