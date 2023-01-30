Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has put to rest any concerns regarding the Char Dham yatra in light of the subsidence in Joshimath. Speaking to reporters on the concluding day of the Pradesh BJP's executive committee meeting in Raiwala near Rishikesh, Dhami reassured the public that the pilgrimage will be conducted safely. He emphasized that there should be no doubts in the minds of people about Joshimath, which serves as the gateway to Badrinath.

Dhami stated that 70% of the people in Joshimath are living their lives normally and that the roads to nearby Badrinath and Auli are fully open. He added that the administration is making sure that the Char Dham yatra takes place without any disruptions and that the safety of pilgrims is of utmost importance.

"Char Dham yatra will be conducted absolutely safely like before. A record number of pilgrims came for the yatra in the last season. This year too all arrangements will be made for pilgrims," Dhami said.

He added that the party will also make efforts to uplift people's spirits. He also criticised the Congress for bringing up the Joshimath issue during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleging that the party is doing so in an effort to harm the state's reputation outside of India. He claimed that "the opposition is starved of issues."

Dhami stated that some people acting under the influence of certain forces are calling for the cancellation of development projects because Joshimath residents hold them accountable for the crisis in Joshimath.

"Scrapping all development projects is no solution. It is not good either for the state or for the country. But yes, a balance between economy and ecology will be maintained while taking up development projects," he said.

According to Dhami, the state government is committed to saving Joshimath, preserving its identity as a strategically, culturally, and religiously significant town, and properly rehabilitating the affected individuals.

(With inputs from PTI)