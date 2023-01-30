Uttarakhand CM Dhami assures safety Char Dham yatra amid Joshimath crisis2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Dhami stated that 70% of the people in Joshimath are living their lives normally and that the roads to nearby Badrinath and Auli are fully open
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has put to rest any concerns regarding the Char Dham yatra in light of the subsidence in Joshimath. Speaking to reporters on the concluding day of the Pradesh BJP's executive committee meeting in Raiwala near Rishikesh, Dhami reassured the public that the pilgrimage will be conducted safely. He emphasized that there should be no doubts in the minds of people about Joshimath, which serves as the gateway to Badrinath.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×