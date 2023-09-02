Hello User
Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami releases logo, website of Global Investors summit in Dehradun

1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:47 PM IST Livemint

Uttarakhand CM launches logo and website for Investor Global Summit, aims to attract investments worth 2.5 lakh crore.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday launched the logo and website of Investor Global Summit in Dehradun.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said “This summit is a big opportunity for the state. We should take maximum advantage of this Investor Summit and bring maximum investment within the state."

Investor Global Summit is going to be organised in Uttarakhand in December.

Dhami also launched a website for the event to give out details and information about the state government's policies and the different sectors in which investments can be made.

Logo of Investor Global Summit in Dehradun

The two-day summit to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9 has set a target of attracting investments worth 2.5 lakh crore in various sectors, including tourism and wellness, agriculture and horticulture, health and education, the chief minister said at the launch.

He said there is a positive environment in the state for investments. "Not only big industrial houses and groups are keen to invest in the state but also those already here are willing to expand their activities," Dhami added.

"In the consultations held with potential investors in preparation for the summit, many valuable suggestions have come up and a majority of them have been incorporated into our policies," he said.

Dhami added that the media can also play a vital role in luring investments.

Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said the investments will create job opportunities in the state and ultimately improve the quality of life of its people.

*With Agency Inputs

Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 10:47 PM IST
