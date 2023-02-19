Uttarakhand CM requests Centre to extend mining permits in four rivers
- Uttarakhand Kosi, Gaula, Sarda and Nandaur was extended for one more month till February.
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav at Uttarakhand Sadan in the national capital and requested to extend the mining permission in four prominent rivers of the State.
