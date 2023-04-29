Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Friday advised the devotees to plan for the pilgrimage only after clearing all medical tests, including for Covid-19. He said that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been laid by the state government in different languages, and those undertaking the pilgrimage this year need to abide by the same.

With the ceremonial opening of the portals of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath Dham, the four of the holiest sites in the country, the Char Dham Yatra has officially started.

The state police have also mobilized steps to extend all assistance to the pilgrims and help them reach the holy site, according to the news agency ANI.

As the doors of Badrinath Dham opened for pilgrims on Thursday morning, the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The portals of Badrinath Dham opened amid chants of Vedic shlokas (hymns). Thousands of devotees were present to witness the ceremonial opening of the holy shrine.

The process of opening the doors started at 4 am on Thursday. Kuber-ji, Shri Uddav-ji and Gadu Ghada were brought into the temple premises from the south gate, informed officials.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) cleaned the premises of the Badrinath temple in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, as part of an initiative to ensure cleanliness at the holy site, ANI reported.

Every year, before the Shri Badrinath Dham is opened for devotees, the ITBP personnel offer their services and clean the temple and its surrounding areas.

With the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra this year, a campaign has been launched by the ITBP jawans to keep the hills and the water sources near the shrine clean.

The initiative by the ITBP personnel has sent out a clear message to all the pilgrims and locals arriving for the Char Dham Yatra to ensure the cleanliness of the shrine and its immediate surroundings.

The initiative will inspire the pilgrims to maintain cleanliness on the Char Dhams and the Yatra routes, the ITBP said in a statement.

(With ANI inputs)