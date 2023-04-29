Uttarakhand CM urges pilgrims to clear all medical tests before embarking on Char Dham Yatra2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:12 AM IST
As the doors of Badrinath Dham opened for pilgrims on Thursday morning, the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Friday advised the devotees to plan for the pilgrimage only after clearing all medical tests, including for Covid-19. He said that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been laid by the state government in different languages, and those undertaking the pilgrimage this year need to abide by the same.
