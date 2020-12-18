Uttarakhand CM Rawat tests positive for COVID-19, will be in 'home isolation'

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus . "Today I had the corona test done and the report came back positive," Rawat wrote on social media platform Twitter.

Uttarakhand chief minister mentioned that he does not have any symptoms. "My health is fine," he wrote, adding, "Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation."

Rawat asked all who had come in contact with him recently, to get checked. "I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," he stated.

On 13 December, the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda tested positive for novel coronavirus. "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive," Nadda wrote Twitter. "My health is fine, following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors," he further added.

On 5 December, Haryana health minister Anil Vij tested positive for COVID-19 virus. He is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. "His condition is stable and his vitals parameters are normal," Dr AK Dubey, medical superintendent, of the hospital on Thursday.

The coronavirus count in the country inched towards 1-crore mark on Thursday. Over 22,000 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 count to 99,79,447, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. At least 1,44,789 people succumbed to death due to the virus. The novel coronavirus killed 338 in the last 24 hours.

Over 95 lakh people recovered from the disease since the outbreak. The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 3,13,831.

