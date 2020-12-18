Uttarakhand CM Rawat tests positive for COVID-19, will be in 'home isolation'

The coronavirus count in the country inched towards 1-crore mark on Thursday. Over 22,000 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 count to 99,79,447, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. At least 1,44,789 people succumbed to death due to the virus. The novel coronavirus killed 338 in the last 24 hours.