OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat says he tested negative for Covid-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday informed he has tested negative for COVID-19 after taking the test twice within 48 hours.

"In the last 48 hours, my COVID-19 report has come negative twice", Rawat tweeted.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The CM had tested positive for the virus on 22 March, 2021.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am fine and facing no problems. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, kindly, be cautious and get yourself tested," Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Uttarakhand government declared journalists as "frontline workers" and announced COVID-19 vaccination for them without any age restrictions.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, CM Tirath Singh Rawat has ordered to set up a vaccination centre for journalists in every district in the state.

"During the ongoing pandemic, the journalists in the state worked like frontline workers in providing the required information to the people about Covid-19 which helped the government significantly," Rawat said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,404 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand while the death toll in the state stands at 1,721. The cumulative recoveries in the state reached 97,150.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.Premium Premium

Rajnath pays tribute to security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh's Naxal attack

1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
FPIs net buyers for 3rd month in a row, invest ₹17,304 cr in MarchPremium Premium

FPIs net buyers for 3rd month in a row, invest 17,304 cr in March

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
Home Minister and BJP leader Amit ShahPremium Premium

Assam: Amit Shah accuses Congress of having no agenda for development

2 min read . 02:40 PM IST
On ground visuals from the site of Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh.Premium Premium

Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22

2 min read . 02:39 PM IST


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout