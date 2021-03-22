Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

'My Covid-19 reports have come positive. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors,' says Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The chief minister took to Twitter to inform the people about his COVID-19 test report and said he has tested positive for the pandemic but he is alright and has no complications.

"My Covid-19 reports have come positive. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please get yourself tested for Covid-19," Tirath Singh Rawat said in a tweet.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat was to arrive in the national capital for a four-day visit today. "He will be here for four days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers," an official from the Chief Minister's office had informed.

Meanwhile, India added 90,797 cases of coronavirus in two days with 46,951 new infections being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

Registering an increase for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646, which now comprises 2.87 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 per cent, the data stated.

