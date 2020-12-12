Uttarakhand colleges to reopen from December 15

Colleges are set to reopen in Uttarakhand from December 15 after remaining closed for months amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision came after the state government's cabinet permitted the higher educational institutions to start conducting offline classes.

However, the cabinet also said that the students who are willing to attend classes will have to get their RT-PCR tests done and carry a letter of permission from their parents.

Several states have given green signals to higher education institutes to start classes, while many are still in the deciding phase.

From December 1, all medical and paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopened after remaining closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. The degree, diploma and engineering colleges in the state started functioning from November 17 on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, All schools, colleges and higher education institutes in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till December 31 according to an order issued by the Union Territory administration

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee clearly stated that the state does not have any plans to start physical classes in colleges and universities soon. "Syllabus provided will be shortened. More focus will be given on online classes. We are even thinking of taking 1st-semester exams online," Chatterjee said last month.

