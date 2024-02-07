Uttarakhand: Congress, BJP MLAs trade barbs over colour of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya amid UCC bill debate
Congress MLA Adesh Singh Chauhan accused the BJP of rendering the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya “black” contrary to the Hindu scriptures which describe the deity as “sanwala” or dusky.
A war of words took place between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and the Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday over the colour of the Ram Lalla idol installed in the new temple in Ayodhya.
