Uttarakhand Coronavirus Updates Covid 19 Pandemic Latest News1 min read . Updated: 02 Jun 2020, 09:13 AM IST
This brings total cases to 958, out of which 222 have recovered and 6 have passed away
UTTARAKHAND : 51 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Jun 2 in Uttarakhand, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Uttarakhand to 958. Among the total people infected as on date, 222 have recovered and 6 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 46 of the total 958 cases reported in the state. Dehradun had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 24 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Uttarakhand's 958 cases put it at number 19 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 70013, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
