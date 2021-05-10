OPEN APP
In a bid to check the coronavirus spread, the Uttarakhand government has imposed Covid curfew starting 6 am tomorrow (May 11) to May18, new agency ANI reported. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the decision has been taken to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

Uttarakhand Covid curfew: Let's take a look at what's allowed and what's not

  • Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits and meat will be allowed to open from 7 am to 10 am daily. Till now, these shops opened from 7 am to 12 am daily.
  • Grocery shops will be permitted to open on May 13 only.
  • Shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls to remain closed until further orders.
  • Bars, liquor shops to remain closed until further orders
  • Mediapersons will have the permission to move around during the curfew if they have their IDs with them.
  • Interstate travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR results not older than 72 hours and will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal.
  • People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo 7-day isolation.
  • Departments providing essential services will open with attendance of only 50 per cent of their staff during the period.
  • People have been advised to defer marriages if they can.
  • Not more than 20 persons will be allowed to gather for marriages or funerals during the period.
  • All those travelling to get vaccinated will be exempted from the ban for but they will have to show registration.

In Uttarakhand, a total of 5,890 new Covid-19 cases, 180 deaths and 2,731 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

