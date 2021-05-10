1 min read.Updated: 10 May 2021, 08:28 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
Uttarakhand Covid curfew: People have been advised to defer marriages if they can
In a bid to check the coronavirus spread, the Uttarakhand government has imposed Covid curfew starting 6 am tomorrow (May 11) to May18, new agency ANI reported. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the decision has been taken to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.
'COVID curfew to be imposed in Uttarakhand from 6am on May 11 till 6am on May 18; shops selling fruits, vegetables, dairy items to remain open from 7am-10am, shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls, bars, liquor shops to remain closed until further orders pic.twitter.com/nRC9GdRQmo