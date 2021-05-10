Uttarakhand Covid-19 curfew: What is allowed and what's not

Uttarakhand Covid curfew: People have been advised to defer marriages if they can

In a bid to check the coronavirus spread, the Uttarakhand government has imposed Covid curfew starting 6 am tomorrow (May 11) to May18, new agency ANI reported. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the decision has been taken to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

Uttarakhand Covid curfew: Let's take a look at what's allowed and what's not

Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits and meat will be allowed to open from 7 am to 10 am daily. Till now, these shops opened from 7 am to 12 am daily.

Grocery shops will be permitted to open on May 13 only.

Shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls to remain closed until further orders.

Bars, liquor shops to remain closed until further orders

Mediapersons will have the permission to move around during the curfew if they have their IDs with them.

Interstate travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR results not older than 72 hours and will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal.

People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo 7-day isolation.

Departments providing essential services will open with attendance of only 50 per cent of their staff during the period.

People have been advised to defer marriages if they can.

Not more than 20 persons will be allowed to gather for marriages or funerals during the period.

All those travelling to get vaccinated will be exempted from the ban for but they will have to show registration. In Uttarakhand, a total of 5,890 new Covid-19 cases, 180 deaths and 2,731 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

