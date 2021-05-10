Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand Covid-19 curfew: What is allowed and what's not

Uttarakhand Covid-19 curfew: What is allowed and what's not

Premium
In Uttarakhand, a total of 5,890 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours,
1 min read . 08:28 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Uttarakhand Covid curfew: People have been advised to defer marriages if they can

In a bid to check the coronavirus spread, the Uttarakhand government has imposed Covid curfew starting 6 am tomorrow (May 11) to May18, new agency ANI reported. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the decision has been taken to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

In a bid to check the coronavirus spread, the Uttarakhand government has imposed Covid curfew starting 6 am tomorrow (May 11) to May18, new agency ANI reported. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the decision has been taken to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

TRENDING STORIES See All
TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Uttarakhand Covid curfew: Let's take a look at what's allowed and what's not

  • Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits and meat will be allowed to open from 7 am to 10 am daily. Till now, these shops opened from 7 am to 12 am daily.
  • Grocery shops will be permitted to open on May 13 only.
  • Shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls to remain closed until further orders.
  • Bars, liquor shops to remain closed until further orders
  • Mediapersons will have the permission to move around during the curfew if they have their IDs with them.
  • Interstate travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR results not older than 72 hours and will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal.
  • People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo 7-day isolation.
  • Departments providing essential services will open with attendance of only 50 per cent of their staff during the period.
  • People have been advised to defer marriages if they can.
  • Not more than 20 persons will be allowed to gather for marriages or funerals during the period.
  • All those travelling to get vaccinated will be exempted from the ban for but they will have to show registration.

In Uttarakhand, a total of 5,890 new Covid-19 cases, 180 deaths and 2,731 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!