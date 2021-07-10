Amid scores of people throning hill stations after lockdown norms were eased the Uttarakhand government has decided to impose some restrictions to control the influx of tourists.

Those who are planning to visit Mussoorie from outside Uttarakhand will now need to furnish a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours, said the Dehradun district magistrate on Friday.

Further, people are also required to register on the Dehradun Smart City portal and get a prior online booking of their accommodation.

The Nainital district administration has also issued similar directions.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was quoted as saying by ANI that the government has issued an order regarding 50% occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun.

The CM also said that challans are being issued to those who are flouting the mandatory face mask rule. "We are making efforts and will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus," he said.

According to the Dehradun SSP, additional checkpoints will also be set up at the Kuthal gate and Kimadi areas that are en route to Mussoorie.

The state government had earlier announced only 50 visitors will be allowed at Mussoorie's Kempty Falls and they can not stay there beyond half an hour.

This came after photos of hundreds of tourists bathing together in the waterfall went viral on social media. The district administration also received complaints that the tourists were not following Covid-19 guidelines while bathing in the waterfall.

Gross violations of safety norms were also seen in Haridwar on Friday, reported ANI.

People bathing in the river Ganga in Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar said that they are not afraid of Covid-19 and were confident that they 'arrived before the third wave'.

"We feel like we have come out of jail after two years. There is a huge crowd. We are not scared of Covid-19. We have come here before the third wave," a tourist said.

Haridwar city police official Abhay Singh said efforts are being made to bring awareness among people.

"We are trying to make people aware and we had a meeting with hotel and vanshala unions. Everyone wants to see Har ki Pauri. After a certain limit, we are requesting remaining travellers to not go to the ghat," Singh said.

This behaviour has attracted condemnation from many fronts.

"We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing & mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern," said VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog (health).

"Visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without Covid protocols a serious cause of concern. This has been highlighted in the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Paul said it is also the responsibility of the local administration to enforce Covid protocols at tourist sites.

