This came after photos of hundreds of tourists bathing together in the waterfall went viral on social media. The district administration also received complaints that the tourists were not following Covid-19 guidelines while bathing in the waterfall.
Gross violations of safety norms were also seen in Haridwar on Friday, reported ANI.
People bathing in the river Ganga in Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar said that they are not afraid of Covid-19 and were confident that they 'arrived before the third wave'.
"We feel like we have come out of jail after two years. There is a huge crowd. We are not scared of Covid-19. We have come here before the third wave," a tourist said.
Haridwar city police official Abhay Singh said efforts are being made to bring awareness among people.
"We are trying to make people aware and we had a meeting with hotel and vanshala unions. Everyone wants to see Har ki Pauri. After a certain limit, we are requesting remaining travellers to not go to the ghat," Singh said.
This behaviour has attracted condemnation from many fronts.
"We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing & mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern," said VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog (health).
"Visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without Covid protocols a serious cause of concern. This has been highlighted in the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.
Paul said it is also the responsibility of the local administration to enforce Covid protocols at tourist sites.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!