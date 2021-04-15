The Uttarakhand government on Thursday imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs across the state in the wake of rising coronavirus cases, new agency ANI reported. According to the new order, restrictions has been imposed on social gatherings, public transports, cinema halls, restaurants gyms, coaching centres etc.

As per an ANI report, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said, "Amid COVID19 surge, only 200 people allowed in religious and social gatherings. Public transport such as bus, auto-rickshaw, etc. to ply with not more than 50% capacity. Gym to operate with 50% capacity. Coaching centers, swimming pools, spas will be closed."

He also said, "Movement of people restricted during night curfew from 10:30 pm to 5 am. Persons over 65 years of age and pregnant women and children below 10 years of age are advised not to leave the house."

"Night curfew will be in force in the state from 10.30 pm to 5 am but employees commuting to their offices in industrial units which work in multiple shifts, besides air, train and bus passengers moving to their destinations have been kept out of the ambit of the restriction," added Chief Secretary Om Prakash, a PTI report said.

The report also said, cinema halls, restaurants and bars to run at half their capacity.

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spurt in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 2,220 people testing positive for the disease. The previous record of single-day rise in the number of cases was witnessed on September 19 last year when the state reported 2,078 cases.

With 2,220 people testing positive on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 1,16,244 in Uttarakhand, a bulletin issued by the COVID control room said. Nine more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 1,802, it added.

A total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar -- the place where the month-long Kumbh Mela is going on -- in the last five days.

According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 COVID-19 positive cases on April 10, 386 on April 11, 408 on April 12, 594 on April 13 and 525 on April 14. "Kumbh Mela used to begin in January but looking at the COVID-19 situation, the state government decided to start this in April. The Centre's SOP said that in the wake of the situation the period (of Mela) be reduced. I have no information if it's being curtailed," Haridwar District Magistrate and Kumbh Mela officer Deepak Rawat said on Wednesday.

India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 3, 2020 the data updated at 8 am showed. With over 1 lakh infections per day for the ninth consecutive day, India has added 13,88,515 cases in nine days.

(With inputs from agencies)

