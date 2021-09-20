Uttarakhand government on Monday announced that Covid curfew will continue in the state for another two weeks. It stated that the curfew will remain in force from 6 am tomorrow till 6 am of 5 October, news agency ANI said.

After High Court allowed Chardham Yatra with Covid-19 curbs, the state has been witnessing a huge influx of pilgrims. More than 5,000 pilgrims are arriving in Haridwar on a daily basis, Hindustan Times reported on Sunday. Chardham Yatra started on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an official said, over 42,000 e-passes have been issued for Chardham Yatra from the website of Devasthanam Board.

Garhwal Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board, Ravinath Raman told news agency ANI, "A total of more than 42,000 e-passes were issued yesterday and till date, out of which 9,989 e-passes have been issued for Shri Badrinath Dham, 18,934 for Kedarnath, 4,727 for Gangotri and 4,361 for Yamunotri."

He further added, "Today 1,645 e-passes were issued for Shri Badrinath Dham, 2,160 for Shri Kedarnath, 788 for Shri Gangotri, and 598 for Mayunotri."

A total of 1,267 pilgrims reached all the four Dhams till Sunday afternoon, out of which 368 pilgrims visited Shri Badrinath Dham and 536 Shri Kedarnath Dham, officials said adding, “275 in Shri Gangotri and 88 pilgrims visited Yamunotri Dham till today (Sunday)."

(With inputs from agencies)

