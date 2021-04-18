You might have to shell out a fine of ₹500 for not wearing a mask in Uttarakhand , instead of the ₹200 earlier. The announcement comes a day after the Uttarakhand government issued a revised SOP to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

At a high-level meeting today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat instructed officers to increase the penalty for not wearing masks.

CM Tirath Singh Rawat also instructed officials to set up check posts at state borders and not let anybody enter the state without a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test report.

Uttarakhand revises Covid SOP, extends night curfew hours

To curtail the second wave of the pandemic, the Uttarakhand government has issued a revised SOP, permitting not over 200 people to attend religious, political and social events like marriages but exempting the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Haridwar from the ambit of the order and extending the night curfew hours for all districts.

The revised SOP issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash said it would not apply to the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar where the standard operating procedures issued earlier by the central and state governments in view of coronavirus will remain in force.

The new night curfew timings for all districts will now be from 9 pm to 5 am, it added.

Relaxing the night curfew timings in view of the holy month of Ramzan and the Navratras, the Uttarakhand government had recently scheduled it from 10.30 pm to 5 am.

The revised SOP also makes it mandatory for all modes of public transport including buses and auto-rickshaws, cinema halls, restaurants, bars and gyms to run at half their capacity.

It orders complete closure of coaching institutes, swimming pools and spas in all districts. Organising religious, political and social functions will be completely prohibited in containment and micro-containment zones where cinema halls, restaurants, bars and gyms cannot operate.

Weekly coronavirus curfew will remain in force in the Dehradun Municipal Corporation area on 18 April and all Saturdays and Sundays coming in the month of April whereas, in other districts, weekly curfew will be in force on each Sunday.

It also orders protection of vulnerable persons including the elderly, pregnant women and children below 10 years, advising them to go out only for essential work or medical emergencies.

It calls for strict adherence to coronavirus-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, saying any violation will be punishable under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, other relevant acts and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, on Saturday, registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 2,757 people testing positive. Dehradun with 1,179 cases and Haridwar with 617 were the biggest contributors to the tally. Thirty-seven related deaths were also reported in the state in a day.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.