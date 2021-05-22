Dehradun: The state of Uttarakhand has declared black fungus or mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act, 1897 on Saturday.

According to the latest data released by the state government, so far, around 64 people have been infected with black fungus in the state and of them, four have died.

According to Health Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Black fungus or mucormycosis has been declared a notifiable disease for its coordinated treatment as more and more people are contracting the infection after their treatment for Covid-19.

In order to manage resources better, the state government has also issued an SOP on Saturday for the judicious distribution of Amphotericin B, a drug used in treating black fungus patients.

Amphotericin B should be provided to only government medical colleges, institutions and Covid-dedicated hospitals on payment after they formally requisition for its supply on the prescribed format giving details of the patients and nature of infection.

Rashmi Pant and Kailash Gunjyal have been appointed as the nodal officers for scrutinising the requisitions for Kumaon and Garhwal regions respectively, the SOP said.

The current SOP supersedes an earlier order issued on May 18 for the judicious use of the drug, it said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.