OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand declares black fungus as notifiable disease

Dehradun: The state of Uttarakhand has declared black fungus or mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act, 1897 on Saturday.

According to the latest data released by the state government, so far, around 64 people have been infected with black fungus in the state and of them, four have died.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

According to Health Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Black fungus or mucormycosis has been declared a notifiable disease for its coordinated treatment as more and more people are contracting the infection after their treatment for Covid-19.

In order to manage resources better, the state government has also issued an SOP on Saturday for the judicious distribution of Amphotericin B, a drug used in treating black fungus patients.

Amphotericin B should be provided to only government medical colleges, institutions and Covid-dedicated hospitals on payment after they formally requisition for its supply on the prescribed format giving details of the patients and nature of infection.

Rashmi Pant and Kailash Gunjyal have been appointed as the nodal officers for scrutinising the requisitions for Kumaon and Garhwal regions respectively, the SOP said.

The current SOP supersedes an earlier order issued on May 18 for the judicious use of the drug, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout